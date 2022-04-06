If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.You wrote about purple martins and declared that it was time to put the martin houses up. Isn’t that a problem if you have martins in your neighborhood, but they aren’t in our area yet?
A. If you put the houses up too early, the sparrows take possession of the apartments and there are major battles. It is a bit of a Catch-22 situation. If you don’t have the houses available when the martins are in the area, they are capable of moving on to more available housing. I don’t like to take action that contributes to battles between the birds, but I want the housing available for the martins when they are ready to use it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.