Q. You wrote about purple martins and declared that it was time to put the martin houses up. Isn’t that a problem if you have martins in your neighborhood, but they aren’t in our area yet?

A. If you put the houses up too early, the sparrows take possession of the apartments and there are major battles. It is a bit of a Catch-22 situation. If you don’t have the houses available when the martins are in the area, they are capable of moving on to more available housing. I don’t like to take action that contributes to battles between the birds, but I want the housing available for the martins when they are ready to use it.

Calvin Finch is a retired horticulture agent in Bexar County. He writes for and works with a number of area media outlets.

