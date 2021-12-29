If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.Are any of the available lemons or limes cold-hardy enough to plant in the ground rather than a container?
A. Probably not. Growing a cold-sensitive plant in a container results in it being dwarfed so that it is easier to cover and protect with a heat source. If you pick a container that is movable, you can also take advantage of the portability to move it to shelter when freezing temperatures move in.
