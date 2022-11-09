If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
On Saturday night, LSU head coach Brian Kelly took a gamble as he went for two rather than kicking the extra point to beat the Crimson Tide in overtime. This decision led to one of the most dramatic wins of the college football season and the first LSU victory over Alabama in Baton Rouge since 2011.
But when Brian Kelly took that gamble, he wasn’t just betting on his players to make the winning play. He wasn’t just counting on the Alabama defense being out of position, or his staff to have dialed up the perfect play. When Kelly made the perilous decision to go for two rather than play it safe, he was betting on the magic of Tiger Stadium.
