Last week, Congress passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, H.R. 3684, which President Biden signed Monday. While Biden’s predecessor repeatedly proclaimed infrastructure week in an effort to gain public support, not once in four years was an infrastructure bill ever voted on, let alone passed. Biden signed an infrastructure bill into law before he’s been in office 10 months. It goes to show you what competent leadership can accomplish.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes provisions related to federal-aid highway, transit, highway safety, motor carrier, research, hazardous materials, and rail programs of the Department of Transportation (DOT). Several other provisions of the bill address climate change, including strategies to reduce the climate change impacts of the surface transportation system and a vulnerability assessment to identify opportunities to enhance the resilience of the surface transportation system and ensure the efficient use of federal resources. H.R. 3684 revises Buy America procurement requirements for highways, mass transit, and rail and establishes a rebuild rural bridges program to improve the safety and state of good repair of bridges in rural communities like Seguin.
