If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
I hope you all are as ready for spring as I am. Maybe our cold weather is over and rain is coming to bring May flowers.
Thank you all for being patient, hospitable and understanding during our recent CenterPoint gas line crisis. As a community, we worked together and I appreciate each of you as well as the city, county, state agencies, manufacturers, businesses, churches, food bank and other cities in our county for aiding and offering help to quickly resolve the emergency. Once again, we have shown that We Can Do It…together always!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.