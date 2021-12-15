If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Sixty years ago in 1961, the newly-elected Democrat John F. Kennedy in his inaugural address said, “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” His speech was intended to encourage the youth of the 1950s to leave their complacency concerning the dangers of Communism and the Cold War. In his speech, Kennedy followed with, “In the long history of the world, only a few generations have been granted the role of defending freedom in its hour of maximum danger. I do not shrink from this responsibility — I welcome it. I do not believe that any of us would exchange places with any other people or any other generation. The energy, the faith, the devotion which we bring to this endeavor will light our country and all who serve it — and the glow from that fire can truly light the world”.
Once again, now, 60 years later, we see Socialism/Communism raising its ugly head. Not across the oceans, but inside our borders. We see it in our education system at all levels from elementary to the highest and most well known universities. We see it in our Congress and among our elected officials.
