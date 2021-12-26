If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from the chamber staff! December was a busy month at the chamber with ribbon cuttings, planning for future events, hosting a mixer, and, most importantly, planning the Totally ’80s Showcase where Seguin’s best gets to show off what they do in business.
The Totally ’80s Showcase is scheduled for Jan. 13, 2022, so mark your calendars for some fun and the opportunity to learn more about businesses in Seguin. Tickets are available at the chamber office and there are a few booths remaining if you are a business and want to show off what you do. If you are not a chamber member, and have a business — give us a call after the new year where you can get a year chamber membership and a Totally ’80s Showcase booth with your paid year of chamber membership.
