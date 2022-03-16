If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
There is no greater product out there. Period. When it comes to sports, people may enjoy the skill that is exhibited in the NBA over the amateurism on display in college basketball. Perhaps they consider the pomp and circumstance of college football, the intensity of the NFL, or the tradition of baseball as factors that make all those sports overrule college basketball. However, when it comes to one singular product, one event to rule them all, nothing tops the NCAA Tournament. Not the Super Bowl, not the College Football Playoff, not the World Series. Nothing beats March.
For those who only tune into college basketball when the Ides of March roll around, allow me to welcome you. The usual suspects are hanging around this year and are likely to make some noise in the tournament. Kansas, Kentucky, Duke, Gonzaga, Villanova, Arizona, and defending national champion Baylor are all poised to make a run and could win the national championship. Anchor your brackets accordingly.
