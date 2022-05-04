If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Just a few days ago, Elon Musk closed on his deal to acquire Twitter in an effort to protect Free Speech. Anyone familiar with social media should be familiar with “fact checkers” having posts deleted or restricted, the closing of accounts or even the dreaded Facebook Jail. All are forms of punishment from the liberal left for anyone who fails to tow the liberal line and talk the liberal talk.
Only a short week later, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced the formation of the Disinformation Governance Board, an agency Mayorkas claims will not spy on or censure American citizens but rather drug cartels, Russians and the Chinese. The newly appointed czar is Nina Jankowicz, who is a faithful and loyal liberal who supports Democrats, and has praised efforts to crackdown on her idea of coronavirus misinformation on social media while also proclaiming that Hunter Biden’s laptop saga was nothing more than a made up Russian story.
