Currently, the United States government is roughly $30.5 trillion in debt. To keep this in some kind of prospective, let’s pretend you make $1,000 per week. In 18.5 years, you would have made $1 Million dollars. In 18,500 years, you would have made $1 billion. In 18,500,000 years, you would have made $1 trillion, and in a short 555 million years, you as an individual would have made enough money to have paid off the current United States government debt. As I write, every American citizen combined owes about $92,000. However, roughly 60% of American tax payers receive full refunds or credits, so that leaves the remaining 40% owing about $444,000 each.
Currently, our gross domestic product (what America produces) has a value of about $23.5 trillion, making our GDP ratio about 130%. In other words, we are not catching up but getting deeper in the hole. Just the interest on our debt is the fifth largest budget item exceeding commerce housing credits, education, training, employment, social services, general government and veterans benefits. Can you imagine your personal household being in this situation without the power to tax others? We seriously need to readdress some of our governmental priorities and where our government is spending our money. And by the way, state governments are not much better.
