Early voting begins this week for the Texas midterm elections. The two major parties have candidates in almost every race. In an effort to allow Texans a truly different option, the Libertarian Party of Texas has candidates in these same races. The Libertarian Party of Guadalupe County is focusing on two of the most prominent candidates in the coming election.
The first candidate is Mark Tippetts, the Libertarian candidate for governor. Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke have focused their campaign ads against each other rather than addressing reasons why you should vote for them. They are instead telling voters why you should not vote for the other guy. This tactic is only succeeding in pointing out why neither one deserves to be in office, which is why Tippetts is the best option on the ballot.
