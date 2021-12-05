One of the biggest things I love about Christmas is the tree. But this year we’ve scaled back our tree plans because we have a much bigger thing in our lives this holiday season: Rosie.

Our German Shepherd/Great Pyrenees/honestly-we-aren’t-sure-what-else-is-in-this-dog, Rosie, has given us pause on our big tree tradition (pun intended). This huge puppy can take out a grown adult who is just walking down the hall minding her own business and who has completely forgotten about the dog/right tackle cut loose from the Dallas Cowboys due to roughing the passer too many times.

Winter Prosapio is a writer, a wife, and a working mom of two girls, two cats, and one ridiculously enthusiastic terrier mix.

