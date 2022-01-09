PD simulator

City Councilman Joe Rea crouches to take a good shot during his turn with a police training simulator demonstrated Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Seguin Police Deparrtment headquarters.

 Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette

Technological advancements continue to take the world by storm.

So often, individuals and communities fail to take full advantage of the possibilities created by the tech that surrounds us. More often than not, the opportunity to use technological advances in ways that advance society get missed. In Seguin, the city is embracing some technology that will not only help train officers, but create bridges and break down barriers.

Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.