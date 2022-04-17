If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Recently, we completed the last step of our epic bathroom remodel and, given the complexity, I suppose it shouldn’t be too surprising that we ran into one snafu. Since we started this process, the words “supply chain” have set my teeth on edge numerous times. As a result, I had been stymied from shopping locally and had to resort to ordering most things online.
Ordering online is always a little dangerous. I finally threw out the giant pickle jar we have had for a year because no one person eats that many pickles in a year. It looked so cute in the little square on the computer, but was actually the size of a 3-liter bottle of soda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.