Henry P. Redfield was another of the mostly unknown men who helped Texas gain its independence from Mexico in 1836 and served as a Texas Ranger in Seguin and Gonzales.
Henry was born in Derry, New Hampshire, on May 27, 1819, the son of William and Susan Redfield. His father died when he was a child and his mother married John C. Cunningham. (I went to school with Shari and Larry Cunningham but not aware if there is a family connection and he is not available at this time.)
