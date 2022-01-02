Henry P. Redfield was another of the mostly unknown men who helped Texas gain its independence from Mexico in 1836 and served as a Texas Ranger in Seguin and Gonzales.

Henry was born in Derry, New Hampshire, on May 27, 1819, the son of William and Susan Redfield. His father died when he was a child and his mother married John C. Cunningham. (I went to school with Shari and Larry Cunningham but not aware if there is a family connection and he is not available at this time.)

Floyd McKee is a native of Seguin. He is a retired Air Force colonel and eight of his ancestors were among the 33 Rangers that organized and developed Walnut Springs and Seguin.

