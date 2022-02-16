If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Early voting in the Texas primary has started. You’ve got nearly 10 days of early voting left and then election day so really no excuse not to cast a ballot. Whether or not you think Democrats have a chance at winning statewide positions like governor, there are two really important seats with districts that Democrats can and should continue to hold. One of those is the Texas 28th Congressional District, which I’ve already written about and hope you’ll vote for Jessica Cisneros. The other seat is State Board of Education District 5 in which Rebecca Bell-Metereau is the excellent incumbent. She’s a career educator, a professor at Texas State University in San Marcos and a strong advocate for teaching historical truth and real science as well as replacing Texas’ high-stakes testing, which benefits the test-making companies and not the students. Our children deserve the continued efforts of her leadership and scholarship.
In the statewide races, the race for governor has five candidates, but the only one with a track record on public policy issues and running for election is Beto O’Rourke. O’Rourke had a strong run against Ted Cruz four years ago and is our best chance to beat whomever Republicans put up, including the incumbent who is backed by corporate funds including the very power companies that he failed to hold accountable for last year’s statewide power outage during the snow storm. The power companies got off the hook and those of us who pay our electric bills were left holding the bag. Many of us will be paying extra on our electric bills for many years to come in order to cover it.
