If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.What is the best way to create a sunflower patch for the nectar and seeds without having the sunflowers take over the whole yard? I would like to grow enough of the seeds to support a generous number of lesser goldfinches.
A. Obtain some annual sunflower seed from a gardener who has a patch already and spread it over a 10-by-10-foot area in full sun where the seed will make contact with the soil. You can also obtain the seed from the seed rack at your favorite nursery. In that case, plant the seed in a couple of rows so they can produce a crop of seed. Butterflies will lay their eggs on the foliage, pollinators will obtain nectar from the flowers, and seed eaters including lesser goldfinches will eat the seed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.