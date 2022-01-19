If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.I thought snapdragons and pansies were supposed to tolerate freezing temperatures? In my garden, the snap blooms and even the pansy blooms were pretty devastated by the freezing temps at the first of January. I don’t relish the idea that I will have to replace them.
A. It is not unusual for snapdragons to be affected by cold weather at this time of the year. It is a normal bloom “pause” but they will recover and begin their spring bloom in February. It is unusual for pansies to be as affected as they were, but they will recover even more quickly than the snapdragons.
