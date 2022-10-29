I just turned 60 and I have to say, this might be my favorite decade yet. It’s off to a great start and I’m cautiously optimistic that maybe, just maybe, special things are ahead.

Granted, I had the same feeling during last year’s “Revenge Christmas,” where we were finally going to get out and celebrate with all the pent-up energy of two years of pandemic-ness. Then our upstairs bathroom flooded and we spent the holidays being talked off the ledge by our insurance company. (Shout out to our adjuster, Russel, who is probably really glad to have us off his route.)

Winter Prosapio is a writer, a wife, and a working mom of two girls, two cats, and one ridiculously enthusiastic terrier mix.

