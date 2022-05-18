If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
I’m fairly certain that the Top’s Supermarket massacre in Buffalo, NY this past weekend will generate more arguments about the Second Amendment, but all I’m going to say about that is: What about the right of the 13 people shot to live their lives and shop for groceries safely? Oh, and one other thing, the “good guy with a gun” argument doesn’t hold water since retired police officer Aaron Salter shot the perpetrator, but since the perpetrator was wearing body armor, it was ineffective and then Salter was shot down.
The massacre was planned and prepared for over a period of months. The suspect carried a rifle and fired upwards of 50 rounds, wore a bullet-proof vest, and a tactical helmet with a video camera mounted on it so he could live stream the murder of innocents. The shooter was apparently radicalized online by white supremacists/neo-Nazis. In March 2021, the director of National Intelligence warned that racially-motivated extremists posed the most lethal domestic terrorism threat. It said the menace was now more serious than potential attacks from overseas.
