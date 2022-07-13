If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Last week, the Libertarian Party of Guadalupe County partook in Seguin’s Biggest Small Town Fourth of July Parade and many of the other members of the party on the float were tackling national and statewide issues — rising taxes, especially within Guadalupe County.
I held up signs criticizing County Judge Kyle Kutscher, including one that read “Raising taxes is NOT Conservative, Judge Kutscher!” after his previous statements from county budget reports and his personal comments from the appraisal fiasco on how the county’s commissioners court is “conservative.” I also wore a hat that bore the words “Taxation is Theft” to extend my message even further.
