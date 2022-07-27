If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Last week, I commented on the announcement by the Texas comptroller concerning the huge and somewhat unexpected budget surplus. In reporting, I made a huge error in saying the reported surplus was announced as $26-plus million. My report should have said $26-plus billion. Today, I would like to ask what is the difference, $26 million or $26 billion, not much in my opinion as I am sure the majority of the Texas Legislature members are currently preparing their wish lists and will do all possible to spend every last dime. I sincerely hope they prove me wrong. Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced this fiscal year’s collections as the all-time one-year record.
Tim Hardin, president of Texans for Fiscal Responsibility, said the thought of giving state politicians that much money should scare citizens and I certainly agree. “Unfortunately, the most likely outcome for much of this projected surplus is that it will be spread around like that of a slush fund, enriching bureaucrats and agencies with money they plan on wasting at the expense of taxpayers,” Hardin said.
