If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
What can you do for the upcoming fair you ask? We need committed, hard-working volunteers from our community to partner with us to make this happen. Plus, we need the community to bring in those amazing entries.
We are seeking a few positions that we need to fill for the 2022 fair. We are hoping to find the right person for these positions so they can have a one-on-one training during this year’s event and then step into the position for the following year. Among those needing help is the Home Arts Department. They could use a hand in the art division, antique division, and Home Arts committee chairperson. We are also looking for someone to oversee the ribbons, and awards supply duties for all the events that happen during the week-long celebration. If you are interested in one of these volunteer positions, please reach out to us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.