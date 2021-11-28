For many, the Texas Rangers represent the men who helped tame and protect the frontier of Texas. These Rangers were organized for the purpose of protecting the settlers against the attacks of Indians from the north and Mexican raiders from south of the border, who were raiding both Hispanic and Anglo settlement for supplies and horses. However, much of our history focused primarily on the leaders and commanders of those units. I have written several columns about many of the lesser known Rangers, known only to a small part of their communities.
The first Texas Rangers were formed by Stephen F. Austin to protect the newly arrived settlers along the Brazos River. By 1830, some 60 to 70 families had arrived in Texas...most from the United States. Because there was no regular army to protect the citizens against attacks by Indians and bandits, Austin organized small, informal, armed groups whose duties required them to range over the countryside and who thus became known as “Rangers.” In August 1823, Austin wrote that he would “...employ 10 men ...to act as Rangers for the common defense...the wages I will give said men is $15 a month, payable in property...” However, the Texas Rangers were not formally constituted until 1835, consisting of three companies of 60 men and would be known by “uniforms” consisting of a light duster and an identification badge made from a Mexican peso. Within two years the Rangers grew to a force of 300 men under the command of Captain Stephen Collins, Captain James Durst, and Captain Luis Sanchez.
