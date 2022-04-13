Q. I want to grow some evergreens, but when I planted loblolly pines, they all died. My neighbor who is a Master Gardener says they died because pines require an acid soil to grow, and we have alkaline soil in Central Texas. Surely there are some evergreens that can grow in our alkaline soil.

A. There are some that will survive. Look for Arizona cypress, Aleppo pine, Italian stone pine, Japanese — pine, and deodora cedars along with Ashe juniper. Some nurseries will have some of the evergreens leftover from Christmastime when they were promoted as “living Christmas trees.”

Calvin Finch is a retired horticulture agent in Bexar County. He writes for and works with a number of area media outlets.

