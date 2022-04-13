If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.I want to grow some evergreens, but when I planted loblolly pines, they all died. My neighbor who is a Master Gardener says they died because pines require an acid soil to grow, and we have alkaline soil in Central Texas. Surely there are some evergreens that can grow in our alkaline soil.
A. There are some that will survive. Look for Arizona cypress, Aleppo pine, Italian stone pine, Japanese — pine, and deodora cedars along with Ashe juniper. Some nurseries will have some of the evergreens leftover from Christmastime when they were promoted as “living Christmas trees.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.