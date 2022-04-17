If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
When I was a young boy growing up in England, I was introduced, probably by one of my teachers, to the written works of John Masefield who was a distinguished poet, dramatist, historian, novelist, and writer of short stories. He was also the Poet Laureate of England for three decades before his death in 1967.
At the age of 14, Masefield was indentured to a merchant ship where he would acquire many of the impressions he used in his writing about the sea. His “Salt-Water Ballads” were particularly popular, and I loved reading stories of sailors and their visits to strange lands in faraway places.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.