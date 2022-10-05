If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.During the freeze last winter in February I tried to use old Christmas lights as the heat source, but it did not seem to work. It turned out that the lights were LED technology and did not produce enough heat to be useful. I want to be prepared this year to protect my lemon and lime trees, what is an effective way to do it?
A. I use mechanics’ lights with non-LED bulbs that were available separately at the big box store. Hook a number of them together on a sturdy extension cord. Poultry heat lights also work well. Have one or more mechanics light or heat lamp in the crown of the tree under a fabric and a plastic tent-like two-layer cover on each tree.
