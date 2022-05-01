If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
This coming Saturday, Texas Lutheran University will conclude the academic year with the celebration of our 131st annual graduation ceremony, with more than 200 students receiving their degrees. We are particularly excited to be returning to holding an in-person, outdoor event that will celebrate the accomplishments of our students and commemorate our sending them into the world to lead and serve, as thousands of our alums have done before them.
Many elements of this commencement ceremony will be familiar and will draw on traditions established over the years, including the singing of our alma mater and special greetings from the board of regents and the alumni association. As always, the central part of commencement is the conferring of degrees to graduates across five bachelor’s degrees and four master’s degrees.
