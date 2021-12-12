If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Good morning, and merry Christmas from the always-beautiful Marion. We have had an exciting month so far.
Our well-attended 35th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 3 had people from all over the county stop by to see the festivities. The Marion High School band and Krueger Elementary choir led the ceremonies playing and singing Christmas songs. While they played their ensembles, we turned on the thousands of colorful lights. The children and parents were delighted when we had a visit from Santa Claus, who flew into town in a helicopter, graciously loaned and piloted by city of Santa Clara Marshall Jerry.
