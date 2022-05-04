If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
How many readers of this column have read the “Little House” series by Laura Ingalls Wilder or watched the television series that was based on the books either when the episodes first premiered or through reruns? If you have, then you may not realize that you have read a book series or watched a television series that has a strong connection to the American Libertarian movement.
How can a beloved book and television series be connected to Libertarianism? That answer is very simple. It all has to do with one particular relative of Laura Ingalls Wilder: her own daughter, Rose Wilder Lane. Like her mother, Lane was a writer, but she was also a journalist and a political theorist. She was even said to have helped her mother edit the “Little House” books after the rough original manuscript of “Pioneer Girl,” the original autobiography about her mother’s life, was rejected numerous times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.