If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.What is the difference between a Schumardi red oak and a Texas red oak? My nurseryman says there is no difference.
A. They are two different species of red oak that are closely related and, in fact, hybridize. In non-scientific terms, most arborists and horticulturists accept the idea that the Schumardi is of East Texas acid soil origins and Texas red oak is from West Texas alkaline soil origins. Schumardi oaks have a tendency to grow larger and the leaves have more mass between the veins. Quite often, the Schumardi oak will not survive in Central Texas because of the alkaline soil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.