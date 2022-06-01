If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
On May 24, a great tragedy occurred in the city of Uvalde. An 18-year-old named Rolando Ramos went into Robb Elementary, killed 19 students and two teachers, and wounded 17 others. After remaining in the classroom where he committed the terrible atrocity, he was killed by a tactical team from the United States Border Patrol. Many in this country were shocked by the terrible events that happened that day, but here in Texas, we were even more devastated, especially hearing that many of the victims were children.
Of course, many knew what was going to happen next. While many in the public sent in their thoughts and prayers for the victims and their families as well as sending out as much aid as they could, the media and politicians — elected officials and candidates — made the shooting an opportunity to politicize the loss of life with discussions of gun control rather than focus on letting those who were affected by the school shooting mourn for the lives lost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.