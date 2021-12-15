If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.The leaves from our Texas red oaks are falling on the lawn. Based on your articles, I am all set to use the leaves for mulch in the shrub border and am going to combine them with our pulled zinnias for the compost pile. The plan was set, but then my neighbor said that the oak leaves had toxins and were not appropriate for mulch or compost. He seems like a good gardener, why would he say that?
A. All leaves have a different chemistry, and some are more potent than others, but the leaves in our area are positive additions to the compost and mulch of our landscapes. Organic material is an especially important addition to our alkaline soil and high temperatures where organic material decomposes quickly. It is even valuable to leave the leaves to decompose on the lawn. Speed up the decomposition by mowing the leaves.
