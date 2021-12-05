If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
As this semester wraps up at Texas Lutheran University, we are excited to contemplate and begin planning for some new opportunities ahead for us. Following on several months of research and discussion, our Board of Regents recently approved a significant investment package that will allow us to create new programs, increase our marketing, deepen our fundraising efforts, and provide resources for growth in several existing academic areas.
In sum, these efforts will allow TLU to maintain its foundation of academic excellence, while strengthening our offerings and furthering our visibility. As a small, faith-based institution with both liberal arts and pre-professional programs, we know that we can never stand still in today’s complex higher education environment. Long-term investments are critical to our future, and we are grateful to our board for recognizing that.
