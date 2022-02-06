If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
As our middle name suggests, Texas Lutheran University has a faith-based identity that shapes and informs the education and preparation that we provide to our students. Though certainly not exclusively Lutheran, we do believe in the spiritual development of all our students as an important and essential component of their education.
Connected to that, the presence of a campus pastor at Texas Lutheran University is a long-standing tradition here. This individual coordinates our regular chapel services and also leads a wide array of campus ministry activities, working in tandem with our Moline Center for Servant Leadership, our Theology and other academic departments, churches across Texas, and a host of other faith initiatives.
