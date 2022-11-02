If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.How much longer will zinnias survive this fall? Ours look great and I hate to pull them, but I am afraid if I don’t get the cool weather replacements such as snapdragons planted, we will miss the chance.
A. Zinnias usually last until Thanksgiving when the cold catches up to them. I like to keep zinnias in place because they look good and are a favorite butterfly nectar source, certainly better than snapdragons. It is a tough choice because snapdragons are so attractive but if you want a cool weather flower that is nearly as popular as zinnias as a nectar source, you may want to plant dianthus. They seem to be nearly as popular with pollinators as zinnias and they bloom over a long season into the summer. They do not make a good cut flower though. It is a win/win decision!
