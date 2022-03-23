If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.We just had a new house built. How do we pick the kind of grass we should use for a lawn? We like the look of zoysia grass. The area does not have any shade yet. Will zoysia work in full sun?
A. Zoysia has some shade tolerance, but yes, it does work in full sun. Zoysia has good traffic tolerance and makes a dense, weed-resistant sod. Zoysia requires as much irrigation as St. Augustine to stay green, but it has the capability of going dormant when water is not available. Zoysia does best when it is mowed at 2 inches with a reel mower. If you use a rotary mower, it must have a sharp blade.
