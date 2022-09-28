If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
In previous columns, I discussed how the then-proposed and now-approved county budget and tax rates were not conservative in a so-called “conservative” county. I even mentioned where Commissioner-elect Stephen Germann pointed out, at the very same Commissioners Court meeting where the new fiscal year’s budget and tax rate were approved, that the budget would raise taxes by 2% and would still hurt the residents of Guadalupe County who are even struggling now to pay county taxes.
Well, this charade that our county leaders have played has come to a bigger turn as several big projects have been approved by our “conservative” Commissioners Court where we will see the spending of almost $25 million in the general fund balance when our county has been reported to be in about $13.2 million in debt. These projects include construction of a development center at $7 million and a Veterans’ Center at $4.25 million. Also, there are renovations, construction, and installation of county buildings that would total around $10.55 million, and insurance for the county clerk, deputy county clerks, the district clerk, the deputy district clerk with the indemnification of the county treasurer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.