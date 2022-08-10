If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The first student loans in America were made in 1840. They were only for students at Harvard College. It wasn’t until 1944 that the GI Bill passed. My father and many other WWII veterans had their educations paid for by the government. After the Russians launched the first satellite into orbit, there was alarm that the United States was falling behind in math and science. The National Defense Education Act offered financial aid to students who showed promise in math, science or a foreign language, or who wished to teach.
The first large loan program would come with the “Great Society.” The Higher Education Act provided grants to colleges recruiting students with “considerable need.” It also started the Guaranteed Student Loan Program, which provided government subsidized and guaranteed loans through banks and private institutions. Once started, these programs grew and multiplied. By 2008, many private lenders left the program. Total outstanding student loan debt was then $639 billion.
