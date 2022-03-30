If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
I have several issues with the death penalty, including that it isn’t effective at preventing murders, it is applied unevenly — more likely for people of color than white folk. I’d rather see a murderer suffer in prison for the rest of their lives than let them off the hook by executing them, and there’s no way to undo it when a mistake is made. Texas has a habit of falsely convicting people.
It’s bad enough when Texas executes someone like Larry Swearingen in 2019, after having been sentenced to death for the murder of Melissa Trotter in July 2000. Trotter was strangled with a pair of pantyhose and her body was later dumped in a state forest. The problem with that conviction is that Swearingen was in jail on outstanding traffic warrants at the time of Trotter’s death. In addition, much of the evidence used to convict him was later found to have been exaggerated. All the while, prosecution experts claimed evidence that suggested someone else had committed the crime was simply contaminated and therefore meaningless. At least in that case an actual crime was committed.
