Father's Day

A father helps his son with homework.

 Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette

When it comes to national holidays, there’s little question that Father’s Day pales in comparison to Mother’s Day.

In truth, most fathers would have it no other way. Many fathers see their role as one expected of them — a sacred duty that isn’t deserving of attention or special recognition.

Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.

