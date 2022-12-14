If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
In the research paper “A comparison of political violence by left-wing, right-wing, and Islamist extremists in the United States and the world” by Katarzyna Jasko et.al., the authors state “we find that radical acts perpetrated by individuals associated with left-wing causes are less likely to be violent. In the United States, we find no difference between the level of violence perpetrated by right-wing and Islamist extremists.”
They then go on to show the data that proves their assertion. You may often hear conservatives, especially Fox News personalities, Breirbart and others, claim that leftists are the source of most violence but they never show you any evidence to back up their claims. The General Accountability Office reports that “Of the 85 violent extremist incidents that resulted in death since Sept. 12, 2001, far-right-wing violent extremist groups were responsible for 62 (73%) while radical Islamist violent extremists were responsible for 23 (27%).”
As usual, Mr Dufresne runs with the ‘right wing / neo-Nazi’ line as the perpetrators without acknowledging that the eco-terrorist playbook contains the same actions.
Why is it people such as Mr Dufresne are unable to see the hood and bad in everyone? I believe it’s his holier than though attitude, viewing anything that does not align with his opinions and thought process to be ‘bad’, and contrary to democracy.
How can an individual such as Mr Dufresne, who claims to be compassionate and well educated, be so one dimensional?
A shameful display for someone privileged enough to be published in the Gazette.
