Two hundred-fifty years ago, in the 1770s, there were no Republicans or Democrats. But there were liberals and conservatives. All of our Founding Fathers were liberals. They fought the American Revolution, and wrote the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution. They all believed in the separation of church and state. They believed in the pursuit of happiness for everyone. All the presidents on Mount Rushmore were liberals. Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt were Liberal Republicans, which are extinct now. Liberals have always been on the “right side of history.”
Liberals got women and African-Americans the right to vote. They created Social Security and Medicare and lifted millions of elderly people out of poverty. They ended slavery and segregation. They passed the Civil Rights Act, the Voting Rights Act, the Clean Air Act and the Clean Water Act. They passed women’s rights and reproductive rights. They passed labor rights and work safety conditions. Conservatives opposed every one of those programs.
