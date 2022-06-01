If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.Why do you recommend planting the Mexican sycamore rather than the American sycamore? I like the looks of the American sycamore and it really grows fast.
A. Unfortunately, the American sycamore in our area is susceptible to infection by anthracnose and is often short-lived. The trees quite often grow fast, but then they die, and it is expensive to remove them. Mexican sycamore is showy, drought-tolerant, and fast-growing just like the American sycamore and also is disease resistant. To identify the Mexican sycamore, look for hairy leaf bottoms. The American sycamore has smooth undersides.
