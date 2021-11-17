If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q. Our neighborhood is “blessed” with the weed vine cats claw. The flowers are beautiful, but the vine grows over trees and buildings. It was pleasant to have it killed by the February freeze, but I should have known better! It is back growing on our fences and will soon be back in the trees. I loved the period this summer when it was gone. The cat’s claw on the fences is isolated from other plants, is there any contact herbicide I could spray it with?
A. I have had good results with the herbicide Remedy. Follow the label instructions. You may want to enlist the help of a certified pesticide applicator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.