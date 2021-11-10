If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
This past Saturday, the members of the Texas State Libertarian Executive Committee (or SLEC for short) met in Houston for our last calendar meeting of the year. The meeting started with roll call before the reports by the main officers of Libertarian Party of Texas.
Whitney Bilyeu, Libertarian Party of Texas state chair and current national chair, reported on discussed personnel and organization items. This included the addition of more staff to Libertarian Party of Texas, outreach through coalition building, as well as discussing briefly about the Libertarian Party of Texas Legal Advisory Team. There was also a brief mention of continued additions and applications for county chairs as well as candidate interest across Texas. Both Vice Chair Bekah Congdon and Secretary Stephanie Berlin mentioned how they attended several national affiliate training seminars. Treasurer Kate Prather reported on working on getting the green light with BitPay for the party to get donations with cryptocurrency, as well as mentioning John Wilford’s tremendous help for his role as Libertarian Party of Texas bookkeeper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.