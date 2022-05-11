If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
In February, I wrote a column on the very liberal use of the term “Liberal” after reading an On the Right column by Terry Harper. As a writer myself, I get very, very annoyed when people tend to use certain terms so openhandedly that said term loses said meaning like “Liberal” did. Another political term that seems to be losing its meaning nowadays is “conservative,” and I’ve been seeing this happen for the past several years, especially with its unfitting, freehanded use by our current county judge.
In the past couple of budget reports and a recent meeting of the Guadalupe County Commissioners Court, Judge Kutscher has called the Commissioners Court “conservative,” and called their decisions on how much we are taxed and where that money goes “conservative.” Every single time I read that he calls something “conservative,” I really want to quote Inigo Montoya from The Princess Bride by telling him, “You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.” Honestly, I would tell that to all “Conservatives” who supports our current county leadership who call themselves “conservative.”
