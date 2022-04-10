If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The real estate battle here has escalated. For those of you who missed our last “Tea Corner” installment, I recently took over a part of our kitchen counter that often gets stacked with dishes to serve as my “tea corner.” My husband objects, claiming the counter is for dirty dishes staging, which is largely why I took over this corner in the first place. The first salvo, two dirty plates placed on the tea corner in CLEAR VIOLATION of the sign I’d placed there, was where we left it last episode.
But it did not stop there, folks. Here is a brief recap of the Tea Corner Skirmishes of March 2022:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.