If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Last week, I had the chance to talk to one of my good friends and fellow Libertarian, Ross Lynn Leone, who is currently running for U.S. Congress as a Libertarian for the Texas District 15 seat.
During our conversation, he told me how much he liked my column that was published a couple of weeks ago about the problems of certain businesses not employing individuals with special needs. At one point, he told me that, in that same week’s paper, he found the column “Liberalism is taking over at a rapid place” by On the Right writer Terry Harper very nonsensical. In his exact words, Lynn told me that “Harper used the word ‘Liberal’ more than 40 times in that article that you can’t even consider it as serious.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.