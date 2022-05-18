If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
On May 4, a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court showed a possibility of the controversial Roe v. Wade decision being overturned, and there was major reaction from both conservatives and progressives. Reactions from Libertarians, on the other hand, is based on whom in the Libertarian Party you ask.
I know I’m late to the discussion due to my heavy focus on my last two columns, but that didn’t mean that I ignored the news of the leaked draft opinion. To even discuss this very sensitive issue is very difficult for me for several obvious reasons, and I know that goes along with anyone else who tends to avoid discussing such sensitive topics. With that, I will focus first on the Libertarian Party’s stance on abortion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.